Veriti Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

