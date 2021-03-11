Veriti Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $175.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.