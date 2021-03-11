Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

