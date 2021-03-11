Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,413 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

