Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%.

NYSE VET opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.