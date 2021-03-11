Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

