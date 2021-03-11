Viemed Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of C$3.36 and a 52-week high of C$16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.17.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.