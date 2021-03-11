Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.34 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

