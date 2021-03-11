Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.34 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit