Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the February 11th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit