Viridian Ria LLC Buys 16,416 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

