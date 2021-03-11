Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
NYSE VGI opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
