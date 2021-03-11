Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE VGI opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

