Vivendi (VIV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

3/8/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €31.90 ($37.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €31.80 ($37.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €31.80 ($37.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIV stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €27.71 ($32.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,685,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SE has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.67.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

