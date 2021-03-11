VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,259.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

