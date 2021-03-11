Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.90 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.16. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £694.70 million and a PE ratio of 69.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

