Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

