Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

VYGR stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

