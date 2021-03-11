Vp plc (VP.L) (LON:VP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $804.76

Vp plc (VP.L) (LON:VP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 804.76 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 849.60 ($11.10). Vp plc (VP.L) shares last traded at GBX 849.60 ($11.10), with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a market cap of £341.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 694.43.

Get Vp plc (VP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £517,376 ($675,955.06). Also, insider Neil A. Stothard sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,254,246.15).

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vp plc (VP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vp plc (VP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.