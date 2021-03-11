Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Posts Earnings Results

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%.

WTRH opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $374.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

