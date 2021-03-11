Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

