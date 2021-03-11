Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

WVE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

