Wedbush Begins Coverage on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVB. BTIG Research began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

