Wedbush Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $175.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

NYSE AI opened at $84.91 on Monday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,499,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

