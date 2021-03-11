Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

3/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $105.00.

3/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $80.00.

2/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $76.00.

2/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

