Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

3/8/2021 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/1/2021 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

