Weingarten Realty Investors Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

WRI opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

