Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 84,783 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,783 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.36% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $51.88.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.