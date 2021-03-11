Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 20,992 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The China Fund in the third quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

