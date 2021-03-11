Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

HII stock opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.