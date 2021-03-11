Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

