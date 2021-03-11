Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $35.08 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bunge were worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,624. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

