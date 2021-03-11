Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $36.36 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $36,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

