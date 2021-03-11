Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $36.79 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,190 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $36,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

