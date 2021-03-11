Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 230.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,052 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.