WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.