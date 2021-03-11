WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $66,052.50 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WCC stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.