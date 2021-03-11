Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

