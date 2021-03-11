Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regency Centers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.19, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

