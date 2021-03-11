Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,815. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.