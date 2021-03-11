Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

