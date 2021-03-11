Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.