Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,477 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 370,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

