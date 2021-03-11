Westpac Banking Corp Sells 653 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

CHTR opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

