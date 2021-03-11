Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $9.57 on Thursday, hitting $213.99. 124,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,583. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

