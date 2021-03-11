Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 113,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

