Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 0.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 162,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 359.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,173,030 shares of company stock worth $265,111,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

