William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

