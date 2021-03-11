William Blair Comments on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit