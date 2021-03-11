William Blair Comments on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.