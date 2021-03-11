Willis Investment Counsel Sells 100 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,691. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

