Willis Investment Counsel Sells 151,947 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,947 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 1,230,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

