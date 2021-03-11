Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wireless Xcessories Group stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Wireless Xcessories Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Wireless Xcessories Group Company Profile

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com.

